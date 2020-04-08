Fracking Decision Strengthens Precedent On Forced Pooling

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A federal court in Colorado recently became the latest court to reject a constitutional challenge to a state’s forced pooling statute. The case, Wildgrass Oil & Gas Committee v. State of Colorado,[1] involved a challenge by a group of mineral owners to a forced pooling order issued by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, or COGCC. On the application of the operator, the COGCC had created a 1,600-acre spacing unit in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, an unconventional shale play in North-Central Colorado. A number of mineral owners within the unit resisted creation of the unit, and generally protested the proposed oil...

