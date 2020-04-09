What DOJ Memo Means For Defense Attys Tackling Wiretaps

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On March 31, U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a management advisory memorandum to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray identifying, among other things, “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts” in 25 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act[1] applications submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.[2] The inspector general’s review focused on the FBI’s compliance with factual accuracy review procedures, known as the Woods procedures, from October 2014 to September 2019. The DOJ Office of the Inspector General evaluated a selected sample of 29 FISA applications targeting U.S. persons[3] and involving both counterintelligence and counterterrorism investigations. The Woods procedures...

