Comcast Illegally Accessed Credit Reports, Suit Says

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. has been slapped with a potential class action in Pennsylvania federal court over the company's alleged practice of accessing the credit reports of potential customers without their permission after soliciting them to purchase services. In a complaint filed Thursday, James Everett Shelton said Comcast's allegedly unauthorized efforts to access his credit report through Equifax after he was contacted two years ago about signing up for the company's services damaged his credit score. "Comcast’s actions resulted in a severe invasion of plaintiff's privacy and caused harm to plaintiff's credit reputation and score," Shelton said in his complaint. Shelton said Comcast...

