Coffee Pod Maker Can't Get Fees Due To 'Weakness' Of Its IP

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Reusable coffee pod maker Eko Brands can't tack on attorney fees to its $649,188 trademark infringement win against a rival coffee pod company, a Washington federal judge has ruled, citing the "relative weakness" of Eko Brand's marks and the fact the company dropped its claim for actual damages midtrial. In a three-page minute order, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Thursday denied the motion for attorney fees filed by Eko Brands LLC, maker of the Ekobrew brand of coffee pods used in single-serve coffee makers such as those sold by Keurig. Judge Zilly wrote that even though he had found defendants...

