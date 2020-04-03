Pipelines, FERC Butt Heads At DC Circ. Over Nixed Tax Perk

Law360, Washington (April 3, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Two pipeline companies clashed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a pair of intertwined hearings before the D.C. Circuit Friday, as a three-judge panel heard appeals challenging a new FERC policy doing away with an income tax allowance for pipeline master limited partnerships, a key tax perk. During the back-to-back teleconference hearings spanning almost two hours, the judges didn't announce firm positions in the cases. But their pointed questions to both sides suggested they will almost certainly keep intact FERC's 2018 policy that no longer allows pipeline MLPs, which don't pay corporate-level taxes, to recover income tax allowances in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS