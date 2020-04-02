Hospital Security Guard Barred From Wearing Mask, Suit Says

Marvell Moody, a public safety officer at Advocate South Suburban Hospital, said he wore a protective facemask while on duty on March 9. The next day, his supervisor allegedly berated him for wearing the mask, telling him it was against hospital policy, Moody said in his complaint lodged in Illinois state court.
Moody is the caregiver for his 65-year-old mother, who has had recent lung surgeries and is at an elevated risk for COVID-19, per his suit. The hospital has been treating patients with the virus, and Moody is worried he'll contract it and pass it along to his mother without the use of a mask, he said. The hospital's mask policy has forced him to stop going to work to protect himself and his entire household, Moody said.
South Suburban has constructively discharged him, Moody claimed.
"[Moody] has not returned to work because [he] fears for his health and well-being," he said in the suit, adding that he also fears for his mother, fiancee and 13-year-old son.
The hospital's policy puts Moody and others "at risk of death or great bodily harm," he said.
He's suing both the hospital and his supervisor, James Thomas. And he's after a $50,000 judgment and attorney fees, according to the complaint.
"As a public safety officer at [South Suburban], plaintiff was at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general public," he said in his suit.
Moody said when he met with Thomas on March 10, he expressed concerns that the hospital's mask policy was unsafe. He then complained to his coworkers about the policy, he said.
He's alleging retaliation in violation of Illinois law, per the complaint.
Representatives with South Suburban didn't immediately return a request for comment late Thursday and counsel for Moody declined to comment beyond the complaint.
Thursday's is the second suit over COVID-19 masks filed by Moody's attorneys at The Blake Horowitz Law Firm Ltd. Last week, the firm filed a suit on behalf of a nurse who was allegedly fired by Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago in retaliation for warning colleagues that masks provided by the hospital were inadequate to protect against the virus.
A spokesman for Northwestern Memorial said the hospital was reviewing the complaint, while stressing that the health and well-being of its patients, employees and staff is its highest priority.
