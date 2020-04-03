Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lenders Sue Fair Isaac After Feds Open Antitrust Probe

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Lenders have slapped credit score developer Fair Isaac Corp. with a proposed antitrust class action in Illinois federal court, on the heels of a probe by federal competition enforcers examining whether the company engages in monopoly tactics.

The lenders' suit focuses on the sale of credit scores to lenders and others for use in risk management, a market that the banks say Fair Isaac, which developed and markets the propriety credit scoring product commonly known as FICO, has dominated with a 90 percent share for years. They say FICO’s edge is so secure that it can brag about selling more scores...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!