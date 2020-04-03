Lenders Sue Fair Isaac After Feds Open Antitrust Probe

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Lenders have slapped credit score developer Fair Isaac Corp. with a proposed antitrust class action in Illinois federal court, on the heels of a probe by federal competition enforcers examining whether the company engages in monopoly tactics. The lenders' suit focuses on the sale of credit scores to lenders and others for use in risk management, a market that the banks say Fair Isaac, which developed and markets the propriety credit scoring product commonly known as FICO, has dominated with a 90 percent share for years. They say FICO’s edge is so secure that it can brag about selling more scores...

