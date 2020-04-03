Voip-Pal Says WhatsApp Infringes Call-Routing Patent

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. has accused Facebook in Texas federal court of infringing a call-routing patent with its WhatsApp messaging application, just weeks after the Federal Circuit found other tech giants didn't infringe an earlier version of that patent. Voip-Pal's complaint, filed Thursday in Waco, accuses Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc. of infringing U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606, based on the way WhatsApp operates. Facebook and its subsidiary have known about the alleged infringement since the patent was issued, given a press release Voip-Pal issued about the grant and correspondence between the parties, the complaint says. "Despite its knowledge and notice of the '606...

