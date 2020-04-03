Ex-Hospital Owner Sanctioned For Holding Info In Clinic Fight

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sanctioned a Chinese hospital’s former owner for failing to produce documents investors want to use in a $20 million arbitration and foreign litigation in China claiming they were unlawfully pushed out of an in vitro fertilization clinic project. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson said there’s “no doubt” that the hospital’s former 95% shareholder Hu Yihan and three California companies she formed violated a Feb. 25 order to turn over the documents sought by the three investors: HRC-Hainan Holding Co. LLC, D&W Holding Co. LLC and their Chinese affiliate Hainan HRC Hospital Management and Consulting...

