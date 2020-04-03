Unizo Employees And PE Backer Secure $1.9B Unizo Takeover

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A group of Unizo employees and U.S. private equity fund Lone Star successfully sealed their 205 billion Japanese yen ($1.9 billion) takeover offer for the Tokyo-based real estate company after a monthslong bidding war, Unizo said Friday. Chitocea Investment Co. Ltd.’s tender offer was successful, with 85% of Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd.’s common stock being tendered for ¥6,000 per share, giving the company a ¥205 billion total value, the announcement said. Chitocea Investment is backed by a private equity fund affiliated with Lone Star Global Acquisitions Ltd. and by Chitocea Co. Ltd., which is fully owned by Unizo Group employees....

