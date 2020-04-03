McKesson Again Wants Out Of Antitrust-Linked Derivative Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. has sought another dismissal of a shareholder derivative action accusing the company of concealing its involvement in alleged pharmaceutical industry price-fixing, telling a California federal judge that the latest complaint didn't properly address the issues in the old one. In its motion to dismiss the second amended version of a suit filed against McKesson executives by individual investor Jean E. Henry, the company on Thursday contended that the suit still contained fatal flaws. "The second amended complaint is plaintiff's third bite at the apple, and it does not remedy the flaws of the first amended complaint," the company said Thursday. "Plaintiff...

