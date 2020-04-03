Atty Fights 'Farce' DQ Bid In Investors' $3.1M Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing a woman accused by investors of helping run a $3.1 million securities fraud scheme told a Florida federal court Thursday that a request to disqualify him over an alleged conflict of interest is "nothing more than a farce." The investors argue that attorney Paul DeCailly would be a material witness in the case because his firm, Bernstein DeCailly & Marshall PLLC, is the successor to a law firm that purportedly was to use the money to fund underlying litigation concerning product liability cases that were at the heart of the alleged scheme. But in Thursday's response, DeCailly said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS