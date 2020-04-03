Texas Justices To Hear Gun Seller's Bid To Nix Shooting Suits

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review sporting goods retailer Academy Sports & Outdoor's bid to escape four lawsuits brought by families of victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting that left 26 dead in 2017. Academy Ltd., which operates as Academy Sports & Outdoors, petitioned the court in June, arguing federal law bars the claims. The sporting goods store is asking the court to overturn decisions by a Bexar County District Court and the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio that allowed the lawsuits to proceed. The families contend Academy was negligent in its sale of a rifle...

