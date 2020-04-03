AMC Can't Deduct Film-Showing Costs, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Movie theater chain AMC cannot subtract costs of showing films from its state franchise tax liabilities over two tax years because exhibiting the films didn’t constitute sales of tangible personal property, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The state’s justices unanimously sided with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, holding that AMC sold its customers an intangible right to view a movie and rejecting the cinema giant’s arguments that a film’s creative content was classified as tangible personal property. The justices overturned a Texas appellate court decision entitling AMC to a $1.2 million tax refund for the 2008 and 2009 tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS