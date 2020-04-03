InventHelp Judge Won't Consolidate 'Copycat' Fraud Suit Yet

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge denied a bid from Oxman Law Group and Kirby McInerney to consolidate an alleged "copycat" of their fraud case against InventHelp, saying Friday that since the lawsuit filed by Berger Montague is awaiting a ruling on a motion to dismiss, consolidation might be moot. "The motion to consolidate is premature," U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge wrote in her order, but said the court is open to addressing the issue at a later stage. Oxman Law Group PLLC and Kirby McInerney LLP, in their motion to consolidate filed Wednesday, asked the court to fold a "copycat" lawsuit...

