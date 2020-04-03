Justices Asked To Clarify Gateway Arbitration Question

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should revisit a multimillion-dollar contract dispute between dental equipment company Henry Schein Inc. and competitor Archer & White Sales Inc. in order to take up a key gateway question of arbitration law that has sown confusion for contracting parties, a leading arbitration scholar at Columbia Law School said. The Supreme Court's earlier ruling in the case left unanswered an issue that has divided lower courts as well as outside groups like the American Law Institute, argued professor George A. Bermann in an amicus brief filed Thursday. Bermann is the director of Columbia's Center for International Commercial and...

