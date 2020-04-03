Pa. Sales Rep. Can't Sue Goya Under NJ Wage Law

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Goya Foods Inc. sales representative can’t lodge a worker misclassification suit under a New Jersey wage law while living and working in Pennsylvania, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler granted the Latin American food products company and subsidiary A.N.E. Services Inc.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings in the proposed class action, finding that “periodic meetings” in New Jersey did not qualify Jose Ortiz for relief under the state statute. The judge granted Ortiz a chance to amend his suit, though. “Although Ortiz alleges that he has been a sales representative for Goya ‘at’...

