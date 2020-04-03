Kingston Calls Bid To Triple $7.5M Patent Verdict 'Outlandish'

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Kingston Technology Co. Inc. has told a California federal judge that Pavo Solutions LLC's bid to triple a $7.5 million jury award for infringing a USB patent is based on "outlandish accusations and over-the-top rhetoric," so it should either pay a much smaller amount or escape the verdict altogether. Kingston filed an opposition to the patent owner's motion for enhanced damages on Thursday, asking for judgment to be submitted in its favor. Pavo's attempt to increase the jury's award was based on "numerous flaws and misleading exaggerations," not facts, the company said. The jury had returned the verdict in favor of...

