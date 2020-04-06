American Airlines Fights Judge DQ Bid In Employee Bias Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- American Airlines said there was nothing in a Philadelphia federal judge’s prior career as a prosecutor that would indicate bias against employees accusing the company of racism, urging the judge Friday to reject the employees' motion to disqualify her. The airline’s attorneys argued in an opposition brief that U.S. District Judge Karen Spencer Marston’s judgment was not affected by her previous work on a criminal case prosecuting employees at American Airlines and US Airways — which merged in 2013 — for using their positions to smuggle drugs past security screenings. In that case, she had collaborated with a US Airways attorney now with the firm on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS