ExxonMobil Must Arbitrate Gas Field Fight With Investors

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge concluded Friday that a Canadian ExxonMobil unit and its investors must arbitrate a contract dispute over rights in Papua New Guinea gas fields, saying that the parties are bound by an indirect participation interest agreement. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said the arbitration clause between ExxonMobil Canada Holdings ULC and various Lasco Development companies is enforceable and that Lasco Development affiliate Lasco Ltd. "cannot reasonably claim an interest under the contract but deny that it is bound by that contract’s arbitration clause." Judge Hughes said the dispute stems from a 2005 agreement in which ExxonMobil – as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS