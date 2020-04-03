Ex-Employees Say $5.5M Deal Can't Stop Retaliation Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Four former employees of Life Spine Inc. argued Friday the company's payment of a $5.5 million penalty doesn't block their claim they were fired in retaliation for complaining about a kickback scheme. Life Spine is misreading a stipulation in the $5.5 million penalty agreement in an attempt to foreclose the retaliation suit, they argued. The workers filed a whistleblower lawsuit in February 2018, but when the federal government later intervened and took control of their False Claims Act claims the following year, the employees weren’t able to pursue their state law claims against Life Spine, they said in a response brief Friday....

