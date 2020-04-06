3rd. Circ. Says Press Release Didn’t Defame Pharma Co.

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey drugmaker's defamation suit doesn't have enough evidence that a former distributor's press release, announcing a $3 million lawsuit, contained anything factually incorrect, the Third Circuit said. A New Jersey federal judge had rightfully nixed Sunrise Pharmaceutical LLC's defamation suit against Vision Pharma LLC, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, writing for the panel, found in a Friday nonprecedential order. While a lower court had found that Vision Pharma couldn't be sued over a press release that wasn't baseless, the panel took a narrower view of the case and simply ruled that Sunrise hadn't done anything to prove Vision Pharma...

