4th Circ. Kicks PWC Consultant's Bias Case To Arbitration

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said Friday that PricewaterhouseCoopers can make a consultant arbitrate her race bias claims because a provision barring defense contractors from arbitrating such claims no longer applies, reversing a district court decision letting her stay in court. The Franken Amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2010, which bars defense contractors from making workers bring Title VII claims in arbitration, no longer blocks PwC from forcing accuser Shannon Ashford to argue her claims in arbitration because the firm no longer has any contracts, a three-judge panel said. “The Supreme Court and our court have consistently held that contractual...

