Insurer Told To Defend Builder In Construction Defect Suits

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Friday ruled that one of six insurance companies locked in a massive dispute with a general contractor must cover the builder's defense of a pair of construction defect suits alleging a neighborhood subdivision was badly constructed, causing property damage. U.S. District Judge David C. Norton issued six orders on summary judgment motions filed by Dan Ryan Builders West Virginia LLC and insurance companies covering Ryan subcontractors that worked on the Foxbank subdivision in Berkeley County, South Carolina, with the builder securing a defense from State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. for the two consolidated construction defect suits filed by...

