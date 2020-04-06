Claims Cut From Opioid MDL's Hospital Bellwether

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge Friday trimmed some claims in Florida-based West Boca Medical Center's opioid addiction suit, which has been floated as a bellwether in the sprawling multidistrict litigation against drug companies, but opted against cutting the hospital’s public nuisance claims. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster axed West Boca Medical Center’s claims that drug manufacturers fraudulently marketed opioids, saying that the Sunshine State courts have not found that there is a separate cause of action for negligent marketing claims. Similarly, the judge also said that there is no case law in Florida that there is a negligent distribution claim against pharmaceutical...

