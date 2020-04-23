Tips For Settling An ERISA Class Action

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The recent stock market decline in the wake of the coronavirus crisis could lead to another wave of class actions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, challenging the prudence of investment options offered under 401(k) or other retirement plans. Most of these cases will be decided on motion or settled. Settling an ERISA class action involves certain unique considerations that all parties should think through when finalizing the terms of a negotiated resolution. Apart from the obvious points that need to be addressed in connection with any settlement — e.g., satisfying the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23, determining...

