Employers See Strings Attached In $500B CARES Act Relief

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Congress has set aside $500 billion in the CARES Act to help certain hard-hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but those funds come with a newly created special inspector general whose oversight could result in an increase in enforcement and litigation similar to that seen in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Of the $500 billion in relief, $29 million was carved out for passenger and cargo air carriers, and another $17 million was designated for businesses critical to national security. The remaining $454 million was set aside for providing loans, guarantees and other investments to aid certain eligible businesses...

