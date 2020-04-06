What Cos. Must Know About EPA's COVID-19 Policy

Joel Gross Jonathan Martel

We are first and foremost mindful of the health and safety of the public, as well as our staff, and those of Federal Agencies, State and Local Governments, Tribes, Regulated Entities, Contractors, and Non­governmental Organizations. The agency must take these important considerations into account as we all continue our work to protect human health and the environment.

[The] Trump Administration is using COVID19 health crisis as opportunity to allow [the] EPA to further abdicate its already diminishing role in protecting public health and the environment. Rolling back enforcement of regulations in place to protect the quality of our air, water, and health of our communities is a shameful exploitation of the current public health crisis, and NYS will continue to uphold its implementation of the state’s nation-leading initiatives and regulations to protect New Yorkers and our natural resources.[2]

The policy does not say that the COVID-19 pandemic will excuse exceedances of pollutant limitations in permits, regulations, and statutes. EPA expects regulated entities to comply with all obligations and if they do not, the policy says that EPA will consider the pandemic, on a case-by-case basis, when determining an appropriate response. Further, in cases that may involve acute risks or imminent threats, or failure of pollution control or other equipment that may result in exceedances, EPA’s willingness to provide even that consideration is conditioned on the facility contacting the appropriate EPA region, or authorized state or tribe, to allow regulators to work with that facility to mitigate or eliminate such risks or threats.

The EPA reserves the right to terminate the policy as appropriate, but promises to provide seven days’ advance notice before doing so.

The policy does not apply to enforcement activities under Superfund and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, or RCRA, corrective action enforcement instruments, which the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance plans to address separately.

The policy does not apply to imports, and the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance notes in particular its concerns “about pesticide products entering the United States, or produced, manufactured, distributed in the United States, that claim to address COVID-19 impacts,” warning that the EPA expects to focus on compliance with the requirements applicable to these products.

The temporary policy provides that, if a facility is an RCRA hazardous waste generator and the pandemic makes it unable to dispose of waste timely to maintain its generator status, the facility should continue to properly label and store such waste and take other specified actions. And, if the facility does so, “[the] EPA will treat such entities to be hazardous waste generators, and not treatment, storage and disposal facilities.” This provision could cause timing concerns if the Policy terminates before the applicable RCRA disposal period has run.

Read the temporary policy (and the subsequent press release, and any other subsequent guidance) carefully, as there is a lot in it.

Consider each potential environmental noncompliance point potentially impacted by the pandemic, and make thoughtful decisions using the best available information that consider: (1) whether environmental compliance is even possible while strictly following public health directives and recommendations; (2) if it is, the associated risks of COVID-19 exposure to employees, other stakeholders and the public; and (3) what risks to public health or the environment would be presented by noncompliance.

Each decision should take into account whether a state or tribe also has enforcement authority, and if it does, whether it has adopted the EPA policy or some other approach.

Document carefully the decisions that are made, including the reasons they were made and the expected ramifications.

Provide any required notices to the EPA, states and tribes, whether the notice is required by the temporary policy or some other document, with whatever information is required to be included.

If the situation at issue is not covered by the policy or its application is seriously unclear, reach out to the EPA or the state or tribe for further case-specific guidance as the temporary policy encourages.

