Aurobindo, Heritage Accused Of Hiding Drug Contamination

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Generic versions of Metformin produced by Aurobindo Pharma and Heritage Pharmaceuticals were contaminated with a possible carcinogen, according to a proposed Florida class action seeking to recover $124 million that health insurers paid for the popular diabetes drug. MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC, a Medicaid and Medicare claims recovery specialist, filed the suit Friday in Miami federal court as an assignee of several health care benefit providers. MSP alleges that Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. both produced Metformin that contained dangerous levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which is thought to cause cancer and liver damage. In its 41-page complaint,...

