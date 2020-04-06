7th Circ. Asked For Input On Federal Standing For BIPA Suits

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman leading a proposed biometric privacy class action against Compass Group USA Inc. has asked the Seventh Circuit to weigh in on whether plaintiffs must allege their private data could be disseminated to have standing for the claims in federal court. Named plaintiff Christine Bryant, who claims Compass Group violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act when it collected her fingerprints through its biometric vending machines, said it's not clear whether a bare procedural violation is enough to keep a BIPA lawsuit in federal court. She initially filed her suit in Illinois state court in August and won remand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS