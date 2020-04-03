Security Court Orders Probe Of FBI Surveillance Warrants

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on Friday ordered the FBI to look into its surveillance warrant process for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications, instructing the bureau to immediately hand over the names of the dozens of wiretapping targets. The extraordinary order comes just days after a U.S. Department of Justice watchdog report found significant lapses in the FBI's so-called "Woods Procedures," saying the bureau often falls short of the "scrupulously accurate" standard the applications should be held to. In that March 31 report, the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General cited a litany of errors or omissions in the applications...

