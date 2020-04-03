Studios Take On 'Brazen' Streaming Service In Piracy Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A coalition of entertainment goliaths including Disney, Amazon, Columbia and Universal teamed up in an anti-piracy suit filed Friday in California federal court, alleging a "brazen" internet-based streaming service called Nitro TV is stealing their copyrighted content. The studios, which also included Paramount and Warner Bros., sued Nitro TV's alleged proprietor Alejandro Galindo, claiming his service is illegally disseminating "many of the world’s most popular television programs and motion pictures," like the hit sitcom "The Office" and the award-winning superhero adaptation "Joker." "Defendants’ entire business amounts to nothing more than a brazen, large-scale copyright infringement operation, undertaken to maximize ill-gotten profits...

