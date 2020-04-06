Real Estate Rumors: SmartStop, SL Green, Innovatus Capital

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A fund affiliated with SmartStop Self Storage REIT has paid $14.43 million for a new self-storage facility in Homestead, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The REIT bought 1235 N.E. 12th Ave., which has 91,400 square feet across three buildings, and the seller is Andover Properties, according to the report. Real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. is seeking to sell retail condo space on Fifth Avenue in New York and is in talks with potential investors, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The REIT is hoping to sell 27,000 square...

