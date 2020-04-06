VW Loses 1st Battle With Consumers In UK 'Diesegate' Trial

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 1:14 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Monday that Volkswagen had installed emissions-cheating "defeat devices" in its diesel cars, setting the stage for tens of thousands of British consumers to demand compensation for being cheated by the German auto giant. The High Court has rejected the automaker's claim that the tests could not be relied upon because they were not done under 'real world' conditions. (AP) Software installed by the automaker to control emissions unlawfully evaded European Union regulations restricting the amount of nitrogen oxide — a noxious gas known as NOx — that was emitted from its vehicles' tailpipes, Judge David Waksman ruled at the High Court. ...

