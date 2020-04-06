Alstom Can Use Expert French Law Evidence In Bribery Fight

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 7:00 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday allowed Alstom to use expert evidence on French criminal law at an upcoming hearing that will see two of the French rail giant's units attempt to prevent a €1.56 million ($1.68 million) arbitration award from being enforced in England. High Court Judge Clare Moulder said in a written judgement that a French lawyer’s opinion that enforcing the award in England would create an “obvious risk” of Alstom facing prosecution in France over corruption allegations “is reasonably required in order to resolve the proceedings.” Alstom’s French and U.K. subsidiaries are seeking to set aside an October ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS