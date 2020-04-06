Baxter, Hospira Beat Saline Price-Fixing Class Action Again

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action against Baxter International Inc. and Hospira Inc. after finding a group of direct buyers of intravenous saline solution again failed to back up allegations that the pharmaceutical companies conspired to manipulate the product's market price. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. granted the companies' request on April 3 to dismiss the amended suit brought by Washington County Health Care Authority, which encompasses the Washington County Hospital and Washington County Nursing Home in southwestern Alabama. The judge concluded that the new pleadings, like the prior ones, "fall short of plausibly...

