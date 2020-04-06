Bayer Looks To Scratch Antitrust Suit Over Flea, Tick Med

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Bayer HealthCare has urged a California federal judge to jettison a competitor’s antitrust suit, saying the action can’t prove Bayer unlawfully dominated sales of a topical flea and tick medication through exclusivity deals, because the arrangements don’t lock rivals out of the market. Tevra Brands LLC claims that Bayer has run a monopoly on topical Imidacloprid products, stemming from agreements with certain retailers that allegedly keep the retailers from carrying Tevra’s products or give the retailers incentives not to do so. But Bayer HealthCare LLC argued in court papers Friday that courts have long recognized that exclusive dealing arrangements — or discounts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS