Chinese City To Raise $7B For Electric Vehicle, Other Projects

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A company focused on electric vehicles as well as financial services and technology on Monday said it will be part of a 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) agreement to create a fund to finance investment projects in an eastern Chinese province. New York-based Ideanomics Inc. said about 20% of the fund, or about $1.4 billion, will go toward financing the purchase of electric vehicles in the city of Qingdao and the broader Shandong province to replace gas-based fleets there. The agreement is between Qingdao City Construction Investment Group Ltd., the investment arm of that city, and Sun Seven Stars Investment Group Ltd....

