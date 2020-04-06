Privacy-Focused Analytics Co. Raises $80M In Funding Round

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Privacy-focused data analytics company Privitar said Monday it had raised $80 million in its latest funding round to help continue development of its platform, expand internationally and hire more employees. London-based Privitar Ltd. said the Series C funding round was led by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and included Accel, Salesforce Ventures and Partech. The financing comes less than a year after Privitar’s $40 million Series B round in June which was led by Accel. Privitar helps groups comply with privacy laws by concealing certain details of their customers’ identities while still providing important insights, it said. Its customers include HSBC,...

