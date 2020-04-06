Woodward, Hexcel Nix Megamerger Because Of Coronavirus

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Woodward Inc. and Hexcel Corp. will no longer merge into a $14 billion global aerospace and industrial parts manufacturing giant, with the companies saying on Monday that the deal no longer makes sense due to disruption from the coronavirus. The transaction’s termination comes only a few months after the companies revealed their all-stock merger of equals in January, in a deal that was put together with help from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has many companies considering whether or not to nix deals they previously agreed to, and in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS