High Court Grounds Pilot Fired Over Failed Alcohol Tests

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A pilot who was fired after failing multiple alcohol tests while working for Continental Airlines failed to convince the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review a Seventh Circuit decision she claimed upheld a sham arbitration award that sunk her challenge to her termination.

The justices declined former pilot Kathleen Betts' petition to review a Seventh Circuit ruling in favor of United Airlines Inc., which merged with Continental in 2010, that determined she had presented "no valid reason" to reverse an arbitration award upholding her termination.

A three-judge panel in April 2019 rejected Betts' argument that the airline arbitration panel misinterpreted...

