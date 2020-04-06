High Court Grounds Pilot Fired Over Failed Alcohol Tests

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A pilot who was fired after failing multiple alcohol tests while working for Continental Airlines failed to convince the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review a Seventh Circuit decision she claimed upheld a sham arbitration award that sunk her challenge to her termination. The justices declined former pilot Kathleen Betts' petition to review a Seventh Circuit ruling in favor of United Airlines Inc., which merged with Continental in 2010, that determined she had presented "no valid reason" to reverse an arbitration award upholding her termination. A three-judge panel in April 2019 rejected Betts' argument that the airline arbitration panel misinterpreted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS