Fla. High Court Won't Reinstate $42M Engle Verdict

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A deceased smoker's husband will have to make his case against R.J. Reynolds in a new trial after the Florida Supreme Court declined Monday to take up his appeal of a decision that threw out a $41.8 million verdict against the cigarette maker. The state's highest court said it would not review the August 2019 decision by the Fourth District Court of Appeal throwing out the Engle verdict after finding the trial judge had improperly blocked R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s arguments that the deceased smoker was completely responsible for her injuries. The trial judge had said the company could not make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS