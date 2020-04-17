Ex-FTC Litigator Joins Kilpatrick's Antitrust Team

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has snagged another former public servant to strengthen its busy antitrust practice, as Federal Trade Commission veteran Thomas Lang recently joined the group as a partner in Washington, D.C. Lang, a former military intelligence officer, started at his new firm last week, capping off nearly six years with Haynes and Boone LLP. He said he made the leap to get more litigation work on his docket. "At my old firm, I did a fair amount of counseling and merger review and some litigation," he told Law360. "But I was looking for a firm that had a stronger...

