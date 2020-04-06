Tribal Casino Bankruptcy Suit Settles Before High Court Look

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't get to decide if it will hear a case brought by a litigation trustee seeking to claw back $177 million transferred from a tribe-owned casino in Detroit before it went bankrupt, with the parties telling the justices that they have agreed to end the dispute. According to a Thursday docket entry at the high court, the justices dismissed a petition filed last year by Buchwald Capital Advisors LLC, the litigation trustee for the Chapter 11 estate of the Greektown Casino owned and run by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and its Kewadin Casinos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS