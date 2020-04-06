Apple Urges PTAB Not To Let Fast Courts Undermine IPRs

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- If the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denies Apple's challenge to a Fintiv Inc. mobile wallet patent based on fast-moving infringement litigation in the Western District of Texas, it will undermine Congressional intent and encourage forum shopping, the tech giant has said, receiving swift pushback from the patent owner. Apple and Fintiv submitted dueling briefs after the PTAB on March 20 asked whether it should use its discretion to deny Apple's petition based on the board's precedential NHK Spring decision. In NHK, the PTAB refused to institute inter partes review when a trial was set to take place before the board...

