Chancery Won't Toss Suit Over $650M Terraform Deal

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Saying that he was bound by precedent, a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday declined to dismiss claims that minority Terraform Power shareholders suffered damaging dilution of their stock with the approval of an allegedly underpriced $650 million private placement of shares with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. But during a teleconference on the issue Monday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III also said he would hear arguments later this month on a related Brookfield motion to stay discovery on the stockholder suit, pending closing on its plan to buy all remaining shares of Terraform Power Inc. The closing could strip stockholders of standing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS