What's At Stake In High Court TCPA Case

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide a major challenge to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case is Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc. et al.[1] The respondents are an association of political fundraisers, pollsters, and political organizations who seek to call voters on their cellphones using automatic telephone dialing systems, or ATDS, or artificial or prerecorded voices. This is a case to watch as the respondents have asked the Supreme Court to completely invalidate the TCPA’s restriction on calls made to cellular phones using an ATDS.[2] Many consumer-facing companies are readily familiar with the TCPA, which...

