Dollar Tree Inks $2.5M Deal Over Wage, Timekeeping Practices

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Employees accusing a Dollar Tree unit of wage violations and shoddy timekeeping practices on Friday asked a California federal judge for initial approval of a $2.5 million settlement deal ending the suit. The proposed settlement includes $750,000 in attorney fees, an average of $625 per worker for the roughly 2,400 settlement class members, and calls for funds from uncashed settlement checks to be directed to cy pres recipient the Veterans Legal Institute. The settlement class includes employees who worked at Dollar Tree distribution centers from April 11, 2011, through Dec. 31 last year, covering both a certified class of employees who...

