No Conn. Link Sinks Some Claims In GM Gear-Defect Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge on Monday trimmed out-of-state claims from a proposed class action alleging General Motors LLC sold GMC Acadia vehicles with a gear-shifting defect, saying named plaintiffs from Texas, Ohio and Tennessee failed to link their claims with the state. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea trimmed claims by named plaintiffs Brandy Smith, Rilla Jefferson and Mark Riley, leaving only the claims from Marlaina A. Napoli-Bosse. In Monday's order, Judge Shea said the out-of-state plaintiffs haven't alleged facts suggesting that GM made, developed or created its marketing strategy in Connecticut, or that they bought their vehicles in the state, and...

