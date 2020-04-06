Objector Appeals $7M Fee In ConAgra Deal To 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An objector to a class settlement ending claims that ConAgra Foods Inc.'s essential oil products were falsely labeled is appealing to the Ninth Circuit, saying the deal's nearly $7 million in attorney fees is "upside-down" when the class's payout was less than $1 million. In his opening brief to the Ninth Circuit on Friday, M. Todd Henderson said the California federal court that approved the settlement did not consider the deal's true value to the class when it granted the attorney fees — giving value to an injunction in the deal that is, in reality, worthless. The settlement included a stipulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS